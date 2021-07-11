India car sales analysis: June 2021

The month of June has brought in some relief to the Indian auto industry as several states announced relaxation in norms after the second wave of COVID-19. Nearly all auto manufacturers have registered healthy growth in sales in India in June 2021. In terms of cumulative numbers, a total of 2,55,397 units were sold in India last month as compared to 1,16,927-unit sales in June 2020, thereby registering 118.4 per cent growth in sales. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors continue to be the top three players in the Indian market.

Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki registered a sale of 1,24,280 cumulative units in India last month, which is nearly half the total sales in the country. Owing to the relaxation in the norms, the company witnessed 142 per cent growth in sales last month. The top contributors to Maruti Suzuki in June are the Wagon R (19,447 units), Swift (17,727 units), Baleno (14,701 units), Vitara Brezza (12,833 units), Dzire (12,639 units), and the Alto (12,513 units).

Hyundai

Hyundai India registered 89.9 per cent growth in sales with 40,496-unit sales in June as compared to 21,320-unit sales in June 2020. The key contributors to Hyundai sales last month were the Creta (9,941 units), Grand i10 Nios (8,787 units), i20 (6,333 units), and the Venue (4,865 units). The recently launched seven-seat Alcazar SUV witnessed 3,103-unit sales in India last month. Since its debut in India, the Creta has been the unperturbed leader in the SUV segment in the country.

Tata Motors

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors continues to hold the third rank in terms of car sales in the country. The company sold 24,111 units in the country in June 2021 as compared to 11,419 units in the same period last year, thereby registering 111 per cent growth in sales. The top three popular selling models for the company last month were the Nexon (8,033 units), Altroz (6,350 units), and the Tiago (4,881 units). To further boost its sales, the company has recently launched the Nexon Dark edition, Nexon EV Dark edition, Altroz Dark edition, and the updated Harrier Dark edition in India.

Mahindra

Mahindra, the popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer has outsold Kia India to emerge as the fourth bestselling brand in the country last month. Mahindra sold 16,636 cumulative units in India last month as compared to 7,958-unit sales in June 2020, thereby registering a sales growth of 109 per cent. The Bolero (5,744 units), XUV300 (4,615 units), and the Scorpio (4,160 units) were the key contributors to Mahindra’s overall sales in the country. Mahindra will further expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of the Bolero Neo on 15 July. To learn more about the Bolero Neo, click here.

Kia India

Kia India has slipped down to the fifth position in June 2021. The company sold 15,015 units in India in June 2021 as compared to 7,275-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong 106 per cent growth in sales. The Seltos and the Sonet have been the key contributors with 8,549-unit and 5,963-unit sales, respectively.

Toyota

Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Toyota emerged as the sixth highest-selling brand in the country. The company sold 8,798 units in June 2021 as compared to 3,866-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering 127.6 per cent growth in sales. The top three bestselling models for the company in June were the Innova Crysta (2,973 units), Glanza (2,586 units), and the Urban Cruiser (2,584 units).

Renault

Renault was outsold by Toyota in India last month. The French automaker sold 6,100-unit sales in India last month as compared to 4,634-unit sales in June 2020, thereby witnessing a 31.6 per growth in sales. The Kwid (2,161 units), Kiger (2,035 units), and the Triber (1,790 units) were the key contributors to the company’s sales.

Ford

Ford India reported 87 per cent growth in sales with 4,936-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 2,639-unit sales in June 2020. The EcoSport has been the popular selling model for the company last month with 3,511-unit sales. Interestingly, the company’s flagship SUV, the Endeavour has been the second bestseller last month with 892-unit sales.

Honda

Honda has moved down to the ninth rank in June from its earlier seventh position in May 2021. That said, the company has registered 241 per cent growth with 4,767-unit sales in June as compared to 1,398-unit sales in June 2020. The City and the Amaze have been the strong sellers for the company with 2,571-units and 1,487-unit sales, respectively, in India last month.

MG Motor

MG Motor has witnessed 76.8 per cent growth in sales with 3,558-unit sales in India last month as compared to 2,012-unit sales in the same period last year. Among the total sales, 3,002 units were from Hector alone.

Nissan

Japanese auto manufacturer, Nissan reported over five times growth in sales last month as compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3,503 units last month as compared to 576 units in June 2020. The Magnite has been the lone bestselling model for the company last month with 3,252-unit sales.

Volkswagen

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen sold 1,633 units in India last month as compared to 1,510-unit sales in June 2020, thereby reporting 8.1 per cent growth in sales. Of these, 1,303 units were from the Polo alone.

FCA

FCA has outsold Skoda in India in June 2021. FCA registered 789-unit sales from the Jeep Compass. The sales for the Compass increased by 208 per cent last month as compared to 256-unit sales in India in June 2020.

Skoda

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda is the only one to witness a drop in sales last month. The company sold 734 units in the country in June 2021 as compared to 790 units in June 2020, thereby registering a 7.1 per cent drop in sales.

Citroen

Citroen, a new entrant in the Indian market is the last one on the list. The company sold 41 units of the C5 Aircross in India in June 2021.

We expect to see further improvement in car sales in July as the vaccination process picks up pace in the country. Improving consumer sentiments, easy finance options, and new product options are likely to encourage first-time buyers alongside the ones looking for an upgrade.