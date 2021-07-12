CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India and Fortum install 50kW Superfast EV charging station in Pune

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,342 Views
    MG Motor India and Fortum install 50kW Superfast EV charging station in Pune

    - Can be accessed by all EV owners 

    - A total of 11 DC chargers installed

    MG Motor India in association with Fortum Charge & Drive India has set up a 50kW superfast public EV charging station at Pune. This charger can be utilised by any EV car owner whose vehicle is compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS2). However, registration on Fortum’s mobile application is mandatory to access the service. 

    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The collaboration between the carmaker and the EV charging service provider was formed back in 2019 and since then a total of 11 DC chargers have been installed in the cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Along with Fortum, MG Motor India has also tied up with Tata Power to set up public EV charging stations in the country and so far over eight stations have been established in cities across the country. To know the cities equipped with EV charging stations, click here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The MG ZS EV is offered in 31 cities and is powered by a 44.5kWh floor-placed battery that has an output of 141bhp and 353Nm of peak torque. The claimed range is 419km on a single charge and the ZS EV can be had in two trims – Excite and Exclusive, with a starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities.”

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Citroen C21 compact SUV India launch confirmed for 2022
     Next 
    India car sales analysis: June 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    478396 Views
    3484 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.33 Lakh
    Pune₹ 22.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 23.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.19 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 23.33 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    478396 Views
    3484 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India and Fortum install 50kW Superfast EV charging station in Pune