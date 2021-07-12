MG Motor India and Fortum install 50kW Superfast EV charging station in Pune

- Can be accessed by all EV owners

MG Motor India in association with Fortum Charge & Drive India has set up a 50kW superfast public EV charging station at Pune. This charger can be utilised by any EV car owner whose vehicle is compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS2). However, registration on Fortum’s mobile application is mandatory to access the service.

The collaboration between the carmaker and the EV charging service provider was formed back in 2019 and since then a total of 11 DC chargers have been installed in the cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Along with Fortum, MG Motor India has also tied up with Tata Power to set up public EV charging stations in the country and so far over eight stations have been established in cities across the country. To know the cities equipped with EV charging stations, click here.

The MG ZS EV is offered in 31 cities and is powered by a 44.5kWh floor-placed battery that has an output of 141bhp and 353Nm of peak torque. The claimed range is 419km on a single charge and the ZS EV can be had in two trims – Excite and Exclusive, with a starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities.”