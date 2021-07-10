Tata Nexon EV Dark edition first look

Introduction

Tata Motors had marked its debut in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment with the electric iteration of its popular-selling compact SUV, the Nexon. Called the Nexon EV, the electric compact SUV has emerged as India’s highest-selling electric four-wheeler in just one and half years since its launch. Tata Nexon EV commands a market share of 64 per cent and the newly introduced Dark edition variant is expected to further lure in potential buyers.

The newly introduced Nexon EV Dark edition is available in the top two variants – XZ+ and the XZ+ Lux.

How is it on the outside?

Visually, the Nexon EV distinguishes itself from the regular Nexon with blue highlights in the fog lamp enclosure, EV badge on the grille, and partial blue detail on the Tri-Arrow pattern in the lower grille on the bumper. The Nexon EV Dark edition is available in Midnight Black exterior colour option. The headlight unit is shared with the regular model. The Nexon EV gets a Satin Black humanity line to further enhance the overall theme.

As for sides, the Nexon EV gets a Satin Black beltline to distinguish itself from the regular Nexon which features a Sonic Silver beltline. However, the EV shares the 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels with the regular ICE version. The electric compact SUV also gets a blue coloured EV badging on the front doors and a ‘Dark’ mascot on the fenders.

Moving to the rear, the Nexon EV gets the Matte Black Nexon lettering on the boot lid and a blue coloured EV badge. Additionally, the boot lid also features the Ziptron badge to further emphasise its EV character. The vehicle gets a Satin Black applique that runs between the taillights and accentuates the Dark theme.

How is it on the inside?

The Nexon EV gets a similar interior layout as the regular model. However, to distinguish it from the regular model, the EV gets a blue insert around the AC vents, centre console, and around the instrument cluster. The vehicle gets a dark themed glossy piano black dashboard with Tri-Arrow design. The multi-function leatherette wrapped steering wheel features the EV blue highlight stitches. The dashboard is adorned by a Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 35 connected car features by Tata Motors ZConnect.

The Dark edition of the electric compact SUV gets a Dark themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-Arrow perforations on door trims and ‘Dark’ embroidery on the front headrests. The front seats get a manual seat adjustment function too. The vehicle gets an analogue speedometer and a partially digital MID display.

For the first time, the Nexon EV offers a 60:40 rear split design with adjustable rear seat headrests. Moreover, the rear seat now also offers a central armrest with cup holders. This feature is available in the Nexon EV Dark edition XZ+ variant, while the regular Nexon EV gets this feature only in the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant.

What’s under the hood?

Mechanically, the Nexon EV Dark Edition continues to be powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission and depending on driving conditions, the vehicle will offer a driving range of 312km on a full charge.

Competition and pricing

The top-spec, XZ+ Lux Dark edition variant attracts a premium of Rs 29,000, while the XZ+ Dark edition variant of the Nexon EV attracts a premium of Rs 43,000 over the regular variant. The Nexon EV is priced considerably lower as compared to its competitors, namely the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. With the launch of the Dark edition in the EV guise, the Nexon EV sales are likely to register significant growth in the days to come.

Owning an electric vehicle has its own set of advantages, particularly in times when the fuel prices are creating new records with each passing day. Interestingly, the Nexon EV is also the first electric model in the country to get this unique combination. I particularly liked the new all-black theme in the electric version which definitely comes in as a cherry on the cake!

