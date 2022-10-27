New EV added to Mangaluru International Airport fleet

In line with its green vehicle initiative, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has added the third Tata Nexon EV to its fleet. The electric vehicle to carry out daily aero operations at the airport.

Earlier in July 2022, MIA purchased two Tata Nexon EV models for its engineering, maintenance, and landside operations team to perform daily duties at the airport.

The airport has also installed a 60kW DC CCS2 fast charger on island no.4 near the flag post in August 2022. MIA not only uses this charging point to charge its EVs but also lets public and commercial fleet operators charge their electric vehicles. The airport authority is planning to install another EV fast charging point at the airside.

Switching to electric vehicles is a part of Mangaluru International Airport’s goal to net zero emissions action plan. Notably, the airport aims to convert all its ICE vehicles into electric vehicles by March 2025.

