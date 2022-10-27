CarWale
    New EV added to Mangaluru International Airport fleet

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    860 Views
    In line with its green vehicle initiative, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has added the third Tata Nexon EV to its fleet. The electric vehicle to carry out daily aero operations at the airport. 

    Earlier in July 2022, MIA purchased two Tata Nexon EV models for its engineering, maintenance, and landside operations team to perform daily duties at the airport.

    Front View

    The airport has also installed a 60kW DC CCS2 fast charger on island no.4 near the flag post in August 2022. MIA not only uses this charging point to charge its EVs but also lets public and commercial fleet operators charge their electric vehicles. The airport authority is planning to install another EV fast charging point at the airside.

    Switching to electric vehicles is a part of Mangaluru International Airport’s goal to net zero emissions action plan. Notably, the airport aims to convert all its ICE vehicles into electric vehicles by March 2025.

    Also read:

    These were the best-selling EVs in September 2022

    Mangaluru International Airport acquires two electric cars

    Mangaluru International Airport gets EV fast charger

     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant details leaked; launch likely soon

