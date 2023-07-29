Charge Zone introduces software solutions for EV charging stations

- New SaaS solution with a subscription fee of Rs. 499 per month

- Interoperability enhances the charging network for a wide range of EVs

Charge Zone has introduced a new network software solution for the EV charging station management system. It’s called Charge Cloud and it provides various SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions to charging station owners.

Charge Cloud services:

Charge Cloud claims to offer a wide array of software services allowing the owner more data and operational transparency. The software instantly connects chargers to Charge Zone’s very own charging station management system (CMS). And the charging station owner will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 499 per charger to avail of this software service. With the subscription, the charging station operators will also gain access to various other software features to streamline their revenue.

The smart software solution provides the owner with data like charging sessions, increases charger utilisation, and provides real-time data insights to assist users in making informed decisions for peak performance from their charging infrastructure.

Compatibility of Charge Cloud

The Charge Cloud is enabled through a mobile application. The interoperability of this app enhances the charging network, expands the customer base, guarantees compatibility with a wide range of EVs from various car manufacturers, and provides services to both drivers and owners. Charge Cloud also provides an additional software solution called Charge Masters.