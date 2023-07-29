CarWale
    AD

    Charge Zone introduces software solutions for EV charging stations

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    494 Views
    Charge Zone introduces software solutions for EV charging stations

    -         New SaaS solution with a subscription fee of Rs. 499 per month 

    -         Interoperability enhances the charging network for a wide range of EVs 

    Charge Zone has introduced a new network software solution for the EV charging station management system. It’s called Charge Cloud and it provides various SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions to charging station owners. 

    Charge Cloud services: 

    Charge Cloud claims to offer a wide array of software services allowing the owner more data and operational transparency. The software instantly connects chargers to Charge Zone’s very own charging station management system (CMS). And the charging station owner will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 499 per charger to avail of this software service. With the subscription, the charging station operators will also gain access to various other software features to streamline their revenue. 

    The smart software solution provides the owner with data like charging sessions, increases charger utilisation, and provides real-time data insights to assist users in making informed decisions for peak performance from their charging infrastructure. 

    Compatibility of Charge Cloud 

    The Charge Cloud is enabled through a mobile application. The interoperability of this app enhances the charging network, expands the customer base, guarantees compatibility with a wide range of EVs from various car manufacturers, and provides services to both drivers and owners. Charge Cloud also provides an additional software solution called Charge Masters.   

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Revuelto out of stock till 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33485 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32961 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.57 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.54 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.57 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.57 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33485 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32961 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Charge Zone introduces software solutions for EV charging stations