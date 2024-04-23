CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Top 5 features

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Top 5 features
    • Accessorised version of the Fortuner
    • Pricing available with dealers

    Toyota recently launched the Leader Edition of the Fortuner in India. Its pricing will depend on the accessories fitted for the specific requirement at the dealership. It's an aesthetically modified variant that stands out from the standard version and here are its top five features.

    Dual-tone exterior

    The Leader Edition will boast a black roof giving the Fortuner a dual-tone look. Moreover, it is offered in three exterior body paint options that include Super White, Platinum Pearl White, and Silver Metallic.

    Bumper spoilers/extenders

    The special edition can also be had with front and rear bumper spoilers or extenders to enhance the car's look. The accessories have been developed by TTIPL and will be installed by authorised dealers.

    Black alloys

    Then, instead of the conventional silver-coloured alloys, the Fortuner Leader Edition will ride on black-coloured alloy wheels.

    Wireless charger

    Buyers will benefit from a wireless charger offered as standard apart from the different optional accessories for this special edition.

    TPMS

    Another crucial part of the standard equipment is a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), which is a useful accessory for this SUV.

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition engine and gearbox

    The Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that churns out 201bhp and 420Nm (MT) or 500Nm (AT) of torque. The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. It does not get a 4x4 option and is only offered in the 4x2 guise.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 33.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
