    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in India updated for January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in India updated for January 2024
    • Fortuner prices in India start at Rs. 33.43 lakh
    • Available in standard and Legender versions

    We have got our hands on the updated waiting period for Toyota cars as of January 2024. The details for models such as the Rumion, Hyryder, Innova Crysta, and others, have been detailed on our website, and in this article, we will take a look at the timeline of the Fortuner.

    Right Side View

    As of this month, the Toyota Fortuner SUV commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks. This timeline is valid on a pan-India level up to 31 January. Notably, the timeline has remained unchanged when compared to the previous month. Back in November 2023, customers of the Skoda Kodiaq- and MG Gloster- rival had to wait for a period of 12 weeks from the date of booking.

    Rear View

    The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine, both paired with six-speed manual and automatic units and the optional 4x4 system. Further, customers can choose from a range of seven colours and two variants.

