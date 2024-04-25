Skoda compact SUV spied on test

Will be launched in 2025

10 names have currently been shortlisted

Skoda’s newest product for India has been spied on test once again but this time around, the camouflage has been wrapped tight enough for us to get an idea of the overall shape and stance of the car.

The spy images reveal that it will pick up most of the design cues from the Kushaq. This is an obvious thing, considering that the VW group has been one of the pioneers when it comes to the family look. The image also shows the positioning of the headlamps and the design of at least one of its alloy wheels on offer.

We already know that most of the cabin and features will come from the Kushaq and the Slavia but with an obvious separation in terms of overall features to help differentiate between the cars. The car will be 3.99 metres long with a wheelbase of around 2.6 metres, as is the case with most cars in the segment. It will be offered with the group’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol that produces 115bhp/175Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The compact SUV will join a pretty competitive fight, taking on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Hyundai Venue.

