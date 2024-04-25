CarWale
    AD

    Skoda compact SUV spied on test

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    15,829 Views
    Skoda compact SUV spied on test
    • Will be launched in 2025
    • 10 names have currently been shortlisted

    Skoda’s newest product for India has been spied on test once again but this time around, the camouflage has been wrapped tight enough for us to get an idea of the overall shape and stance of the car.

    The spy images reveal that it will pick up most of the design cues from the Kushaq. This is an obvious thing, considering that the VW group has been one of the pioneers when it comes to the family look. The image also shows the positioning of the headlamps and the design of at least one of its alloy wheels on offer.

    We already know that most of the cabin and features will come from the Kushaq and the Slavia but with an obvious separation in terms of overall features to help differentiate between the cars. The car will be 3.99 metres long with a wheelbase of around 2.6 metres, as is the case with most cars in the segment. It will be offered with the group’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol that produces 115bhp/175Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

    The compact SUV will join a pretty competitive fight, taking on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Hyundai Venue.

    Source

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Image
    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV
    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta EV production to begin in December 2024
     Next 
    BMW i5 launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.2 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Headlight
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5279 Views
    6 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd APR
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Rs. 10.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd APR
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5279 Views
    6 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda compact SUV spied on test