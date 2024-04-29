2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Variants explained

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sub-four-metre SUV will start on 15 May and will be followed by deliveries which are set to begin from 26 May.
Under the hood, the new XUV 3XO will be available with the same three engine options including a 1.2-litre MPFi petrol engine, 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. There will be three transmissions on offer – six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and AMT units. We have detailed the power output and mileage, and you can read about the same on our website.
Customers purchasing the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO can choose from eight colours, namely Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red. Additionally, all the aforementioned colours are offered with a dual-tone paint scheme. Further, there are nine variants – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. The following are the variant-wise features of the XUV 3XO.
Bi-halogen projector headlamps
LED signature lamp with integrated turn indicators
LED indicator on ORVMs
LED taillights
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
ESC
ISOFIX child seat anchorage points
16-inch steel wheels
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Engine start-stop button
Steering modes
All four power windows
Front armrest with storage function
60:40 split rear seats
Rear AC vents
Front USB Type-A and rear USB Type-C ports
12V socket
Adjustable headrests for the second row
Reverse parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder system
Height adjustable front seat belts
Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Remote keyless entry
Follow-me-home headlamp function
New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro
Single pane sunroof
Wheel covers
New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3
Single pane sunroof
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Cruise control
Wireless charger
New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro
Bi-LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators
Infinity LED taillights
Styled steel wheels
New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
AdrenoX connected car technology
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Dual-zone climate control
Reverse parking camera
Passive keyless entry
Push-button start
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
TPMS
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear armrest with cup-holders
Auto headlamps and wipers
Rear wiper and washer
Roof rails and defogger
Six-speaker music system
New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Luxury
Auto-dimming IRVM
Cooled glove box
New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7
Panoramic sunroof
Harman Kardon music system with amplifier and sub-woofer
Soft-touch leatherette trims on the dashboard and doors
Leatherette seats
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Auto-dimming IRVM
LED fog lights
Front parking assist system
Cooled glove box with illumination function
65W USB Type-C fast charging
New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Luxury
Level 2 ADAS suite
360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor
Electronic parking brake with auto hold function