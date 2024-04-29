CarWale
    2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Variants explained

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sub-four-metre SUV will start on 15 May and will be followed by deliveries which are set to begin from 26 May.

    Under the hood, the new XUV 3XO will be available with the same three engine options including a 1.2-litre MPFi petrol engine, 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. There will be three transmissions on offer – six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and AMT units. We have detailed the power output and mileage, and you can read about the same on our website.

    Customers purchasing the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO can choose from eight colours, namely Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red. Additionally, all the aforementioned colours are offered with a dual-tone paint scheme. Further, there are nine variants – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. The following are the variant-wise features of the XUV 3XO.

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1

    Bi-halogen projector headlamps

    LED signature lamp with integrated turn indicators

    LED indicator on ORVMs

    LED taillights

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    ESC

    ISOFIX child seat anchorage points

    16-inch steel wheels

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Engine start-stop button

    Steering modes

    All four power windows

    Front armrest with storage function

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear AC vents

    Front USB Type-A and rear USB Type-C ports

    12V socket

    Adjustable headrests for the second row

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder system

    Height adjustable front seat belts

    Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Remote keyless entry

    Follow-me-home headlamp function

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro

    Single pane sunroof

    Wheel covers

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3

    Single pane sunroof

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Cruise control

    Wireless charger

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro

    Bi-LED projector headlamps

    LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

    Infinity LED taillights

    Styled steel wheels

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    AdrenoX connected car technology

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Dual-zone climate control

    Reverse parking camera

    Passive keyless entry

    Push-button start

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    TPMS

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rear armrest with cup-holders

    Auto headlamps and wipers

    Rear wiper and washer

    Roof rails and defogger

    Six-speaker music system

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Luxury

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    Cooled glove box

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7

    Panoramic sunroof

    Harman Kardon music system with amplifier and sub-woofer

    Soft-touch leatherette trims on the dashboard and doors

    Leatherette seats

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    LED fog lights

    Front parking assist system

    Cooled glove box with illumination function

    65W USB Type-C fast charging

    New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Luxury

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
