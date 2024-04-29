2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Variants explained

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sub-four-metre SUV will start on 15 May and will be followed by deliveries which are set to begin from 26 May.

Under the hood, the new XUV 3XO will be available with the same three engine options including a 1.2-litre MPFi petrol engine, 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. There will be three transmissions on offer – six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and AMT units. We have detailed the power output and mileage, and you can read about the same on our website.

Customers purchasing the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO can choose from eight colours, namely Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red. Additionally, all the aforementioned colours are offered with a dual-tone paint scheme. Further, there are nine variants – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. The following are the variant-wise features of the XUV 3XO.

New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Bi-halogen projector headlamps LED signature lamp with integrated turn indicators LED indicator on ORVMs LED taillights Six airbags ABS with EBD ESC ISOFIX child seat anchorage points 16-inch steel wheels Electrically adjustable ORVMs Engine start-stop button Steering modes All four power windows Front armrest with storage function 60:40 split rear seats Rear AC vents Front USB Type-A and rear USB Type-C ports 12V socket Adjustable headrests for the second row Reverse parking sensors Seatbelt reminder system Height adjustable front seat belts Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers Steering-mounted controls Remote keyless entry Follow-me-home headlamp function

New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Single pane sunroof Wheel covers

New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Single pane sunroof Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cruise control Wireless charger

New Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro Bi-LED projector headlamps LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators Infinity LED taillights Styled steel wheels

New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster AdrenoX connected car technology 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Dual-zone climate control Reverse parking camera Passive keyless entry Push-button start Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob TPMS Electrically foldable ORVMs Height-adjustable driver seat Rear armrest with cup-holders Auto headlamps and wipers Rear wiper and washer Roof rails and defogger Six-speaker music system

New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Luxury Level 2 ADAS suite 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor Auto-dimming IRVM Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function Cooled glove box

New Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Panoramic sunroof Harman Kardon music system with amplifier and sub-woofer Soft-touch leatherette trims on the dashboard and doors Leatherette seats 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Auto-dimming IRVM LED fog lights Front parking assist system Cooled glove box with illumination function 65W USB Type-C fast charging