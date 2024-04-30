Mahindra XUV 3XO delivery timeline revealed

Available in nine variants

Bookings to commence on 15 May, 2024

Mahindra finally revealed the prices of its most recent entrant in the sub-four metre SUV segment, the XUV 3XO. The facelifted version of the XUV 300 is available in nine variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the same are slated to begin on 15 May, 2024, followed by the deliveries which will commence on 26 May.

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. As for the colour options, customers can choose from as many as 16 monotone and dual-tone exterior paint hues, including Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Everest White, Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Dune Beige, Tango Red, Citrine Yellow with Stealth Black, Deep Forest with Galvano Grey, Dune Beige with Stealth Black, Nebula Blue with Galvano Grey, Everest White with Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black, Stealth Black with Galvano Grey, and Tango Red with Stealth Black.

In terms of features, Mahindra’s latest SUV is loaded with twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument panel, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, electric parking brake with auto hold function, blind view monitor, auto dimming IRVM, Harman Kardon-sourced seven-speaker music system, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Coming to the mechanicals, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has retained all the powertrain options from the previous iteration (XUV 300). It is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are carried out by a six-speed manual, AMT gearbox, and an automatic torque converter unit.