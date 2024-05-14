CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,688 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow
    • XUV 3XO prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh
    • Available in eight colours and nine variants

    Last month, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The successor to the XUV300 has already arrived at various dealerships across India. Bookings of the Nexon and Brezza rivaling sub-four-metre SUV will begin tomorrow, while the deliveries are scheduled to commence on 26 May.

    Front View

    The powertrain options for the new XUV 3XO include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor. There are three transmission options on offer: six-speed manual, AMT, and six-speed torque converter automatic. We have already detailed the mileage of all these versions.

    The 2024 XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants, namely MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Furthermore, customers can choose from eight colours including Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, LED light bar, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, EPB with auto-hold function, 65W USB type-C charging port, and a 360-degree camera.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Is this the MG Astor facelift?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.17 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.66 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow