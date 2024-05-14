Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

XUV 3XO prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Available in eight colours and nine variants

Last month, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The successor to the XUV300 has already arrived at various dealerships across India. Bookings of the Nexon and Brezza rivaling sub-four-metre SUV will begin tomorrow, while the deliveries are scheduled to commence on 26 May.

The powertrain options for the new XUV 3XO include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor. There are three transmission options on offer: six-speed manual, AMT, and six-speed torque converter automatic. We have already detailed the mileage of all these versions.

The 2024 XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants, namely MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Furthermore, customers can choose from eight colours including Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red.

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, LED light bar, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, EPB with auto-hold function, 65W USB type-C charging port, and a 360-degree camera.