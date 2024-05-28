Skoda-Volkswagen hit 15 lakh units production milestone in India

Over three lakh MQB-A0-IN platform cars produced

30 per cent of Made-in-India contributed to total export

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group has achieved a significant milestone by producing over 15 lakh units in the Chakan, Pune plant since 2009. The plant has manufactured several models including, the Skoda Fabia, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento, and all the newer models based on the MQB platform.

Currently, the MQB-A0-IN platform has given birth to various models, including the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun. These models alone have contributed over three lakh units in the cumulative production milestone. Moreover, the Chakan plant has also produced 3.8 lakh engines, including the most popular 1.0-litre TSI engine.

Furthermore, the Volkswagen group has also exported 30 per cent of the India-made vehicles across 40 countries, thus, making India the fourth largest export hub of the brand on a global scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, SAVWIPL said, “The significant output of 15 lakh vehicles at our Chakan plant, coupled with the production milestone of four successful MQB models and the 10-year journey of our engine shop stands testament to our dedication to India’s automotive industry and SAVWIPL’s significant contribution to the nation’s talent and workforce.”