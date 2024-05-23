CarWale
    All-electric Kia EV3 makes global debut

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Haji Chakralwale

    All-electric Kia EV3 makes global debut
    • To offer a driving range of up to 600km on a single charge
    • Will be made available in standard and GT-Line versions

    Kia has finally unveiled the entry-level all-electric SUV, the EV3, globally. The five-seater SUV will be offered in two trims – Standard and GT-Line across nine exterior colour options. The EV3 resembles the EV9 in terms of design and promises to deliver class-leading cabin space, features, and driving range.

    On the outside, the Kia EV3 flaunts the signature Kia EV look with the blanked-off grille, L-shaped LED DRLs blending seamlessly in the tiger-nose inspired fascia, cubical-shaped LED headlamps, and wide air inlets in the lower bumper. The overall design resembles that of the flagship EV9 SUV.

    On the sides, the EV3 gets squared-off wheel arches, blacked-out alloy wheels with white inserts, blacked-out pillars, flush-fitting front door handles, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

    Kia EV3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the Kia EV3 features L-shaped LED taillamps extending on both ends, huge bumper with black cladding, roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, reverse parking camera with sensors, and a panoramic sunroof. Notably, the SUV can be had in nine colour options with two exclusive colours, namely, Aventurine Green and Terracotta.

    Kia EV3 Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin of the EV3 comes loaded with features such as a three-spoke steering wheel with an off-set Kia logo, twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, floating centre console with storage, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, and an ADAS suite. As for the storage capacity, the Kia EV3 gets 460 litres of boot space and a 25-litre frunk.

    Kia EV3 Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Customers can choose from interior colours inspired by air, earth, and water elements, such as Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, blue, and an exclusive Onyx Black for the GT-line trim.

    Dimensions-wise, the Kia EV3 measures 4,300mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,560mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. The electric SUV is based on the brand’s E-GMP architecture with a front-wheel drivetrain. It can be had with two battery pack options – a 58.3kWh and an 81.4kWh unit with a maximum driving range of up to 600km (WLTP-cycle). This battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. As for the performance, with the 283Nm of peak torque, the EV3 can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.5 seconds.

    Kia EV3 Image
    Kia EV3
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition launched in India at Rs. 9.84 lakh

