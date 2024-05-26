Kia EV3 electric SUV Top Highlights

Kia has released full details of the new EV3. It’s the new electric SUV from the Korean carmaker after the flagship EV9. Of course, there is also the EV6 which has been recently face-lifted. All three electric models are expected to be launched in India eventually.

The EV3 measures 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,560mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. It is underpinned by a front-wheel drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Design-wise, it mimics the EV9 for an upright SUV stance which is preferred across the global markets.

Inside, the EV3 gets multi-adjustable ambient lighting, a sliding table up front, a 25-litre storage under the bonnet, and a 460-litre boot space.

The EV3 also features a nearly 30-inch combined widescreen display - including a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch AC panel, and another 12.3-inch infotainment display which extends to the centre of the dashboard, giving the front-seat passenger access to the car’s systems.

The standard model is offered with a 58.3kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant is fitted with an 81.4kWh battery. Both models utilise a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, which allows for a best 0-100kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The EV3's maximum speed is 170kmph.

The EV3 Long Range has a claimed range of up to 600km (WLTP). It is the first model to feature Kia's new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking tech, which allows the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking according to their preference, enabling one-pedal driving. The EV3 will be introduced first in Korea in July 2024, followed by its European launch in the second half of the year. Kia has plans to further expand the sales of EV3 into other regions, with subsequent launches to be expected after the European market launch.