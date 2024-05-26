2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift official accessory packages detailed

Two packages available officially

Accessories can be bought individually as well

Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-generation Swift in India this month and also made a long accessories list available. Now, the carmaker has bundled various equipment and offered two accessory packages, namely the Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster. Here are all details of the same along with the price and list of features.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift accessories

These two packages only provide cosmetic enhancements to the new Swift along with the other equipment listed on the carmaker's website. The packages start at Rs. 29,500 and are available across all variants. Some notable features with the accessory packs for the exterior include cosmetic add-ons for the bumpers, bonnet, mirrors, and doors. The interior bits cover the dashboard, centre console, door panels, and the seats. There's even a special key cover being offered. Customers can order these accessories online through Maruti Suzuki's official website or from the dealership.

Thrill Chaser package equipment (Priced at Rs. 29,500 for Z and Z+ trims)

Accessory Colour/Finish Front grille garnish Front skid plate Garnish Finish Front grille insert Sizzling Red Rear bumper garnish Midnight Black + Chrome Finish Body side moulding Garnish Insert Door visor Window frame kit Trunk lid protector ORVM auto cover Black Circuit - Grey Stripes Hood + Roof graphics Black Circuit Designer mat Interior styling kit Carbon + Red Door sill guard Stainless Steel Seat cover SAB Red Arcade Highlight (PU) Manual IRVM cover Dark Stripes Key cover Red Drift

Racing Roadster package equipment (Priced at Rs. 35,000 for L and V trim levels)

Accessory Colour/Finish Front bumper garnish Sizzling Red Body side moulding Garnish Insert Front Underbody Spoiler Midnight Black Side underbody spoiler Midnight Black Rear underbody spoiler Midnight Black Rear upper spoiler Midnight Black Rear mid garnish Midnight Black Wheel arch kit Midnight Black Door visor Stainless steel insert Hood + Roof graphics Carbon Drift All-weather 3D mat Illuminated door sill guard Interior styling kit Carbon + Red Front LED fog lamp

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift accessory packages variant-wise prices

Packages & Variants Prices Thrill Chaser Package Z and Z+ Rs. 29,500 Thrill Chaser Package L and V Rs. 32,000 Racing Roadstar Package – Black – Z and Z+ Rs. 31,000 Racing Roadstar Package – Black – L and V Rs. 35,000 Racing Roadstar Package – White – Z and Z+ Rs. 39,000 Racing Roadstar Package – Red – L and V Rs. 40,500 Racing Roadstar Package – White – L and V Rs. 40,500

Powertrain options for the 2024 Swift

The 2024 Swift is powered by a new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.