    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift official accessory packages detailed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift official accessory packages detailed
    • Two packages available officially
    • Accessories can be bought individually as well

    Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-generation Swift in India this month and also made a long accessories list available. Now, the carmaker has bundled various equipment and offered two accessory packages, namely the Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster. Here are all details of the same along with the price and list of features.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift accessories

    These two packages only provide cosmetic enhancements to the new Swift along with the other equipment listed on the carmaker's website. The packages start at Rs. 29,500 and are available across all variants. Some notable features with the accessory packs for the exterior include cosmetic add-ons for the bumpers, bonnet, mirrors, and doors. The interior bits cover the dashboard, centre console, door panels, and the seats. There's even a special key cover being offered. Customers can order these accessories online through Maruti Suzuki's official website or from the dealership.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

    Thrill Chaser package equipment (Priced at Rs. 29,500 for Z and Z+ trims)

    AccessoryColour/Finish
    Front grille garnish
    Front skid plateGarnish Finish
    Front grille insertSizzling Red
    Rear bumper garnishMidnight Black + Chrome Finish
    Body side mouldingGarnish Insert
    Door visor
    Window frame kit
    Trunk lid protector
    ORVM auto coverBlack Circuit - Grey Stripes
    Hood + Roof graphicsBlack Circuit
    Designer mat
    Interior styling kitCarbon + Red
    Door sill guardStainless Steel
    Seat cover SABRed Arcade Highlight (PU)
    Manual IRVM coverDark Stripes
    Key coverRed Drift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Racing Roadster package equipment (Priced at Rs. 35,000 for L and V trim levels)

    AccessoryColour/Finish
    Front bumper garnishSizzling Red
    Body side mouldingGarnish Insert
    Front Underbody SpoilerMidnight Black
    Side underbody spoilerMidnight Black
    Rear underbody spoilerMidnight Black
    Rear upper spoilerMidnight Black
    Rear mid garnishMidnight Black
    Wheel arch kitMidnight Black
    Door visorStainless steel insert
    Hood + Roof graphicsCarbon Drift
    All-weather 3D mat
    Illuminated door sill guard
    Interior styling kitCarbon + Red
    Front LED fog lamp
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Row Seats

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift accessory packages variant-wise prices

    Packages & VariantsPrices
    Thrill Chaser Package Z and Z+Rs. 29,500
    Thrill Chaser Package L and VRs. 32,000
    Racing Roadstar Package – Black – Z and Z+Rs. 31,000
    Racing Roadstar Package – Black – L and VRs. 35,000
    Racing Roadstar Package – White – Z and Z+Rs. 39,000
    Racing Roadstar Package – Red – L and VRs. 40,500
    Racing Roadstar Package – White – L and VRs. 40,500

    Powertrain options for the 2024 Swift

    The 2024 Swift is powered by a new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

