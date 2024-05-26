CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries commence across India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    23,346 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries commence across India
    • Offered in nine variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

    The Mahindra XUV300 received a worthy and much-needed update in the form of the recently launched XUV 3XO. With the new name and the variants, the updated sub-four metre SUV benefits from a complete overhaul inside out. Now, starting today, customers who booked the model have started receiving their SUVs across India.

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh across nine variants namely, M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

    Feature-wise, the XUV 3XO comes loaded with dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround camera, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is being offered with three powertrain options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor can be had in two turbo guises with a power output of 109bhp/200Nm and 129bhp/230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, these engines are coupled with a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift official accessory packages detailed

    Related News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries to begin tomorrow

    Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries to begin tomorrow

    By Haji Chakralwale

    25 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO records 50,000 bookings

    Mahindra XUV 3XO records 50,000 bookings

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    16 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    By Haji Chakralwale

    15 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    14 May 2024

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    By Ninad Ambre

    13 May 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6932 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8310 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.17 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.66 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6932 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8310 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries commence across India