Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries commence across India

Offered in nine variants

Prices start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 received a worthy and much-needed update in the form of the recently launched XUV 3XO. With the new name and the variants, the updated sub-four metre SUV benefits from a complete overhaul inside out. Now, starting today, customers who booked the model have started receiving their SUVs across India.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh across nine variants namely, M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

Feature-wise, the XUV 3XO comes loaded with dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround camera, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is being offered with three powertrain options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor can be had in two turbo guises with a power output of 109bhp/200Nm and 129bhp/230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, these engines are coupled with a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and an automatic torque converter unit.