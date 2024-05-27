Tata Altroz Racer officially teased; launch soon

To be powered by a turbo-petrol engine

Likely to be launched in mid-June

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming Altroz Racer for the first time. The performance hatchback will arrive in the Indian market in mid-June. We already know most of the details including those of the powertrain and features of the Hyundai i20 N Line rival. Now, we expect the bookings of the model to begin in the coming days.

The biggest highlight of the Tata Altroz Racer is the powertrain options it will come equipped with. The hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine will generate 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque which is at par with the Hyundai i20 N Line’s 1.0-litre turbo engine.

The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. As for the features, it will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, multiple drive modes, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

To set itself apart from the standard Altroz, the Racer edition will feature a blacked-out hood, roof, ORVMs, pillars, and alloy wheels. Furthermore, the roof and the hood will flaunt twin white strips enhancing the sporty look of the hatchback. The cabin of the upcoming Altroz Racer will also boast a black and red theme with white accents.