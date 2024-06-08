Tata Altroz Racer - All you need to know

Tata Motors launched the much-awaited Altroz Racer in India recently. The sportier iteration of the popular hatchback will be sold alongside the standard Altroz giving customers three versions to choose from – Altroz petrol or diesel, Altroz CNG, and Altroz Racer. In this article, we will be covering everything new in the Tata Altroz Racer.

Variants and prices

The recently launched Tata Altroz Racer is offered in three variants, namely, R1, R2, and R3. As for the prices, the variants cost Rs. 9.49 lakh, Rs. 10.49 lakh, and Rs. 10.99 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Exterior styling

To distinguish itself from the standard Altroz, the Racer edition will get dual-tone paint schemes that extend to the bonnet. The exterior colour is highlighted with twin white strips running across the dual-tone hood and roof. Other styling elements include blacked-out pillars, grille, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and alloy wheels. It will also feature ‘Racer’ badges all around, blacked-out Altroz lettering on the tailgate, and a dual-tip exhaust system.

As for the colour options, the Altroz Racer can be opted in three exterior hues – Atomic Orange, Pure Grey, and Avenue White. Notably, all the colours get a dual-tone black finish with white strips as standard.

Interior and features

Furthermore, the sporty theme is carried inside with the blacked-out cabin along with a contrasting red accent. This red-coloured garnish can be seen on the centre console, dashboard, AC vents, and seat upholstery.

Coming to the features, the Altroz Racer comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and an air purifier. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof.

Engine and gearbox options

Mechanically, the Tata Altroz Racer is bundled with the Nexon’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque.

Competition

As for the competition, before the launch of the Altroz Racer, the performance hatchback segment was dominated only by a single rival, the Hyundai i20 N Line. This Korean sports hatchback is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, with the Altroz Racer, the niche audience for this segment will have a worthy rival and an equally capable alternative to choose from.