    Tata Altroz Racer launched in India at Rs. 9.49 lakh
    • Available in three variants
    • Bookings commenced earlier this month

    Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited sportier iteration of the Altroz called ‘Racer’ in India. The performance hatchback is available in three variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.49 lakh.

    The Tata Altroz Racer can be had in R1, R2, and R3 variants across three colour options, namely, Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Design-wise, the dual-tone paint scheme with the blacked-out roof and bonnet, white strips running across the hood and roof, blacked-out Altroz badging, Dark-themed alloy wheels, and Racer badges across the body distinguish this new version from the standard Altroz.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Sporty theme further extends inside the car with a blacked-out cabin and red accents over the aircon vents, centre console, and seat upholstery. As for the features, the Altroz Racer comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, seven-inch digital instrument panel, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, air purifier, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

    At the heart of the Altroz Racer is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox. This Nexon-sourced engine is tuned to generate 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. In this guise, the Altroz Racer competes against the Hyundai i20 N Line in the performance hatchback segment.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Altroz Racer:

    Tata Altroz Racer R1 – Rs. 9.49 lakh

    Tata Altroz Racer R2 – Rs. 10.49 lakh

    Tata Altroz Racer R3 – Rs. 10.99 lakh

