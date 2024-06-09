Tata Altroz Racer launched: Now in pictures

Is the sportier version of the hatchback

Lends some features to the standard Altroz

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in India with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us take a look at the pictures of the sporty hatchback that is now available in three variants – R1, R2, and R3.

2024 Tata Altroz Racer image gallery

Exterior colour options for the Altroz Racer include the signature launch shade Atomic Orange. Then, the car is also available in Pure Grey and Avenue White.

Thanks to the black roof, the sporty hatchback gets a distinct exterior featuring a dual-tone colour scheme.

And then there are more black elements on the bonnet, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and the tailgate with a black spoiler on the top.

Since the Altroz Racer is slotted at the top of the Altroz line-up, it comes equipped with all the equipment from the top-spec hatchback.

In addition, this one has several new features, including a 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Moreover, the top-spec R3 variant boasts ventilated front seats, air purifier, and the brand's iRA-connected car tech.

Powertrain options for the Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer is powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only.