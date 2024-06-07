CarWale
    Tata Altroz range updated with new variants and features

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Tata Altroz range updated with new variants and features
    • New variants priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh onwards 
    • Wireless phone mirroring and 360-degree camera added

    Besides launching the highly anticipated Altroz Racer, Tata Motors has introduced two new variants and upgraded one variant of the standard Altroz. The new variants include XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX, whereas the variant that has been upgraded is XZ+ OS. The additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG powertrain options.

    Prices for the XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX variants start at Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 9.64 lakh, respectively. The upgraded XZ+ OS variant is priced at Rs. 9.98 lakh. As for the new features, the XZ LUX now comes with an upgraded 10.24-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata is also offering a 360-degree camera system as standard. The XZ+S LUX variant also gets six airbags along with all the features of the XZ LUX. Finally, the upgraded XZ+ OS variant of the Altroz gets iRA-connected car tech and an air purifier along with the above-mentioned features. 

    Mechanically, Tata Motors no longer offers the standard Altroz with the turbo petrol engine. The standard Altroz range continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol with iCNG, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The gearbox options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed DCT.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
