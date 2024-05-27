CarWale
    BYD India delivers 200 Seal cars in a single day!

    Haji Chakralwale

    BYD India delivers 200 Seal cars in a single day!
    • Available at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh
    • Delivers a claimed driving range of up to 650km

    BYD India has set an impressive new record by delivering 200 units of the Seal sedan in a single day across the country. Recently, the Chinese automaker registered over 1,000 orders of the all-electric sedan in just over two months of the booking commencement. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi were a few cities where this mega delivery event took place.

    The BYD Seal was launched in India on 5 March, 2024 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 41 lakh. It can be had in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. Specifications-wise, the Seal can be had with two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. Additionally, the sedan is claimed to deliver an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 650km on a single charge.

    Commenting on the event, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said, 'The BYD Seal’s strong reception in India underscores the growing demand for premium electric vehicles that offer a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, style, and value. We are confident that the BYD Seal represents another step in our commitment to accelerating a cleaner and greener future for India. The nationwide handover of the BYD Seal to our customers simultaneously serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers and dealership network who share our vision for sustainable mobility.'

    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Racer officially teased; launch soon

