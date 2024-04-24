CarWale
    BYD Seal driven: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    13,896 Views
    BYD Seal driven: Now in pictures
    • Four-door EV sedan on sale in India
    • Has an exhilarating performance

    The BYD Seal EV is on sale in India. The Dynamic edition is priced at Rs. 41 lakh, the Premium version at Rs. 45.55 lakh, and the Performance version is priced at Rs. 53 lakh, (all ex-showroom). We got an opportunity to drive the Premium version in Mumbai and here are the few things we would like to highlight through our first drive review. Scroll down and drool at these pictures.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    BYD Seal picture gallery

    This four-door EV sedan is a low-slung car and at 4.8 metres in length, it is indeed quite long. However, it looks proportionate and masks its size well. The ground clearance is rated at 145mm.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest highlight of its design is the way it has been sculpted aerodynamically. It boasts a co-efficient drag of 0.219Cd, which is the lowest in electric sedans.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Also, this streamlined design is said to be inspired by the ocean. Moreover, the design of the LED DRLs in the bumper resembles ripples in water. They seem faded under extreme sunlight but look great in the dark.

    Wheel

    The car boasts a curved but sleek and fluid outline, however, the design of these 19-inch wheels is attention-grabbing. This twin-coloured pattern not only looks good but is said to cool the brake pads even better.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Round at the back, the BYD Seal has a sporty black diffuser and an eye-catching 'boundless' LED taillamp design. These look spectacular besides making it feel premium.

    BYD Seal Front Row Seats

    The EV has a black interior with bolstered sports front seats that have heating, ventilation, and electronic adjustment. You sit nice and low with a good view of the surroundings.

    Dashboard

    The dashboard is well laid out with things within reach. Then, the use of soft materials and the Alcantara-like feel makes it feel upmarket.

    Infotainment System

    The 15.6-inch infotainment can be rotated for vertical or horizontal viewing. It supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, but in-built navigation would have been great to have.

    Infotainment System

    Another unique feature here is the electrically adjustable AC vents. One can even set the air vents’ position from this screen itself and also set it to the swing mode.

    Gear Selector Dial

    Moreover, where most cars usually get a wireless charger, the Seal gets two. So, there's no quarrel between the driver and the co-passenger regarding who will charge their phone first.

    BYD Seal Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Also, next to the crystal gearshift, you have a scroll button to set driving modes. Then, these cup holders can accommodate small cups or even larger sippers thanks to this small button.

    BYD Seal’s powertrain and driving range details

    BYD offers the Seal in three variants, namely Dynamic (61.44kWh), Premium (82.56kWh), and a ballistic Performance (82.56kWh) trim. The latter gets all-wheel drive and dual motors, unlike the other two variants which get a single-motor and are rear-wheel driven. What we tested is the mid-spec rear-wheel drive Premium version. It produces more than 300bhp and takes 5.9 seconds for the 0-100kmph sprint, which isn't slow either. And, it’s not only speed, the Seal Premium also boasts a superb claimed mileage of 650km. So, long drives of more than 500km are doable with its excellent mile-munching capability and high-speed stability.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Ajinkya Lad and Kapil Angane

