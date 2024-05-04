CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: 5 important things to know

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: 5 important things to know

    Launched in India

    Mahindra has launched the much-awaited XUV 3XO in India after releasing multiple teasers before. Here are the top five things you should know before buying the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor rival.

    VariantDiesel1.2 Turbo1.2 Turbo AT1.2 TGDi1.2 TGDi AT
    MX17.9
    MX29.99
    MX2 Pro10.398.999.99
    MX310.899.49
    MX3 Pro11.399.99
    AX512.0910.69
    AX5L11.9913.49
    AX713.6912.49
    AX7L14.9913.9915.49

    1. Price (Lakh ex-showroom)

    The most basic MX1 manual starts at Rs 7.49 lakh and the fully-loaded AX7L 1.2 TGDi has been priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh. In this bifurcation, any petrol AT that you choose is priced Rs 1.50 lakh over its equivalent manual version while in the case of the diesel, it is priced at Rs 80000 over the equivalent MT variant. What’s more the standard turbo petrol doesn’t go all the way to the top and if you want fully-loaded petrol then the TGDi is your way to go and that’s the one that’s priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. Finally, the diesel range starts at the MX2 trim level which is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

    Rear View

    2. Variants

    There are 5 variants to choose from with another level of classification. So, there's the entry-level MX, then AX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. This is further classified into Luxury Pack and Pro versions. We have decoded the variants bit-by-bit and you can check that out here. What’s more all versions of the car get three-point seat belts for all occupants, six airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and ABS with EBD.

    Engine Shot

    3. Engine options

    Mechanically, the compact SUV continues with the same powertrain options as its predecessor the XUV300. So there's a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The standard 1.2-litre petrol produces 109bhp/200Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/six-speed AT. The 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol produces 129bhp/230Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/Six-speed AT. Finally, the 1.5-litre diesel produces 115bhp/300Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/six-speed AMT. However, what's interesting is that the turbo-petrol can sprint 0-60kmph in 4.5 seconds and the ARAI-certified mileage is of 20.1kmpl.

    Instrument Cluster

    4. Modern features

    Even the most basic version of the car gets features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, front armrest, rear AC vents, 12V socket and reverse parking sensors. At the other end of the scale, you get features level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon Music system, fully digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected car technology and dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    5. Design highlights

    Cosmetic updates to the new XUV 3XO include new front and rear bumpers, revised LED headlamps taillights and it rides on a new set of alloy wheels. The overall shape remains unchanged from the XUV300 but Mahindra has done enough to give the 3XO its own unique identity.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

