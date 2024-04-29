CarWale
    Mahindra XUV3XO launch in India: Live updates

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    Kitna deti hai?

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear View

    Mileage! oh that all-important term. Well Mahindra has revealed the ARAI mileage across all versions of the XUV3XO and here is what to expect.

    XUV3XO revealed!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Front Three Quarter

    Here it is in the metal, the Mahindra XUV3XO!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear View

    Bookings for the car will open on 15 May and deliveries will begin from 26 May.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    AX7 and AX7L

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Front Three Quarter

    And finally! we move to the top of the food chain with the fully loaded AX7 and AX7L models. Here is everything they offer!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Front Three Quarter

    AX5 and AX5L

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    We now move up the ranks to the top-spec models in the form of the AX5 and AX5 L of which the latter gets level-2 ADAS.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    MX3

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    Mahindra has revealed the mid-spec MX3 variant and here are all its features! Prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh!

    MX2 Pro and MX2 Pro AT

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    This is the next variant and sees a significant jump in terms of features. It is priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh. The AT is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    MX1 variant

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    This is the entry-level variant and here are the features you can expect. It is priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh ex-showroom!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    Level-2 ADAS!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    Mahindra has been teasing it in the run-up to the unveil but here are the first details of the level-2 ADAS system that will be offered with the XUV3XO.

    Safety features revealed

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    The XUV 3XO's standard safety list has been revealed. As expected, six airbags and all four disc brakes are now standard across the range.

    Interiors revealed

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    The XUV3XO will pick up its interiors from what we have seen in the XUV400. This includes a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument panel, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, remote climate control, dual-zone climate control, new steering wheel, and a redesigned centre console.

    Segment first features

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    The XUV3XO will get two first in-segment features as a part of its package, The first is a dual-pane sunroof with control via the AdrenoX-connected car system while the second is level-2 ADAS.

    Engine options

    1.2-litre petrol109bhp/200NmSix-speed MT/Six-speed AMT
    1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol129bhp/230NmSix-speed MT
    1.5-litre diesel115bhp/300NmSix-speed MT/Six-speed AMT

    The XUV3XO will be offered with three engine options. At one end is the 1.2-litre petrol offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. The second engine option is a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol while the diesel is a 1.5-litre unit.

    Variant names

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear Badge

    Mahindra is doing away with the nomenclature of the XUV300 and instead will offer it in four trim levels, including MX, AX, AX5, and AX7, with L (Luxury Pack) and Pro versions for the top-spec variants.

    XUV3XO India launch

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight

    We are live on the ground at one of the most anticipated launches of 2024. Yes, we are talking about the Mahindra XUV3XO, the successor to the XUV300 SUV. The event will go live at 5pm so stay tuned for all the updates.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh
     Next 
    Toyota Rumion CNG bookings reopen in India!

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    All Mahindra-Cars

