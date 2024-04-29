Mahindra XUV3XO launch in India: Live updates

Mileage! oh that all-important term. Well Mahindra has revealed the ARAI mileage across all versions of the XUV3XO and here is what to expect.

Here it is in the metal, the Mahindra XUV3XO! Bookings for the car will open on 15 May and deliveries will begin from 26 May.

And finally! we move to the top of the food chain with the fully loaded AX7 and AX7L models. Here is everything they offer!

We now move up the ranks to the top-spec models in the form of the AX5 and AX5 L of which the latter gets level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra has revealed the mid-spec MX3 variant and here are all its features! Prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh!

This is the next variant and sees a significant jump in terms of features. It is priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh. The AT is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh!

This is the entry-level variant and here are the features you can expect. It is priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh ex-showroom!

Mahindra has been teasing it in the run-up to the unveil but here are the first details of the level-2 ADAS system that will be offered with the XUV3XO.

The XUV 3XO's standard safety list has been revealed. As expected, six airbags and all four disc brakes are now standard across the range.

The XUV3XO will pick up its interiors from what we have seen in the XUV400. This includes a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument panel, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, remote climate control, dual-zone climate control, new steering wheel, and a redesigned centre console.

The XUV3XO will get two first in-segment features as a part of its package, The first is a dual-pane sunroof with control via the AdrenoX-connected car system while the second is level-2 ADAS.

1.2-litre petrol 109bhp/200Nm Six-speed MT/Six-speed AMT 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol 129bhp/230Nm Six-speed MT 1.5-litre diesel 115bhp/300Nm Six-speed MT/Six-speed AMT The XUV3XO will be offered with three engine options. At one end is the 1.2-litre petrol offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. The second engine option is a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol while the diesel is a 1.5-litre unit.

Mahindra is doing away with the nomenclature of the XUV300 and instead will offer it in four trim levels, including MX, AX, AX5, and AX7, with L (Luxury Pack) and Pro versions for the top-spec variants.