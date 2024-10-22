CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: All you need to know
    • Special edition for the festive season
    • Gets cosmetic changes and new features

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched another special edition this festive season after the Grand Vitara and the Baleno. The latest model to get this limited-edition treatment is the Swift. As a part of it, prospective buyers get a complimentary accessory package worth Rs. 39,500, which brings in cosmetic changes and new features. Here are all the specifications of this Swift Blitz Edition, which is available in two variants — VXi and VXi (O).

    Exterior

    The exterior accessories include a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and front, rear, and side underbody spoilers. Then, the Blitz edition also gets a body moulding, window frame kit, door visors, and a black roof spoiler.

    Interior

    Inside, the Blitz Edition is equipped with seat covers and floor mats. The hatchback has features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more depending on the variant.

    Powertrain

    The Swift Blitz Edition is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
