Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: All you need to know

Special edition for the festive season

Gets cosmetic changes and new features

Maruti Suzuki recently launched another special edition this festive season after the Grand Vitara and the Baleno. The latest model to get this limited-edition treatment is the Swift. As a part of it, prospective buyers get a complimentary accessory package worth Rs. 39,500, which brings in cosmetic changes and new features. Here are all the specifications of this Swift Blitz Edition, which is available in two variants — VXi and VXi (O).

Exterior

The exterior accessories include a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and front, rear, and side underbody spoilers. Then, the Blitz edition also gets a body moulding, window frame kit, door visors, and a black roof spoiler.

Interior

Inside, the Blitz Edition is equipped with seat covers and floor mats. The hatchback has features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more depending on the variant.

Powertrain

The Swift Blitz Edition is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.