CarWale
    BYD eMax 7 arrives at local dealers

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD eMax 7 arrives at local dealers
    • Priced from Rs. 26.9 lakh
    • Available in six- and seven-seat layouts

    BYD India introduced the eMax 7 in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a facelifted version of the e6 MPV, the updated car has now started reaching local dealerships across the country.

    BYD eMax 7 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen here, the BYD eMax 7 is finished in a shade of Cosmos Black, which is one of the four shades offered for the model. Further, customers can choose from two variants, namely Premium and Superior, across six- and seven-seat configurations.

    BYD eMax 7 Dashboard

    The new eMax 7 is available with 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor each, claimed to return a range of 420km and 530km, respectively, on a single full charge. The smaller and larger battery packs produce 160bhp and 201bhp, while the torque output of 310Nm is common for both.

    BYD eMax 7 Second Row Seats

    Feature highlights of the 2024 BYD eMax 7 include a Level 2 ADAS suite, powered front seats with ventilation function, panoramic sunroof, NFC key, 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen unit, all-LED lighting, powered tailgate, six airbags, TPMS, and a digital instrument cluster.

    BYD eMax 7 Image
    BYD eMax 7
    Rs. 26.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
