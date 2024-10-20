Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period further reduced in October 2024

Priced from Rs. 19.77 lakh onwards

Offered with petrol-hybrid and petrol powertrains

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been in high demand right since its launch, thus garnering a long waiting period irrespective of the version chosen. In the recent past though, the automaker has streamlined the supply of the model, which in turn has also brought down the waiting time of the MPV.

As of October 2024, the Innova Hycross commands a waiting period of up to 35 weeks, applicable to the hybrid versions. Similarly, customers purchasing the petrol versions will have to wait for a period of up to 26 weeks from the date of booking. Notably, the waiting period was reduced from a timeline of 56 weeks in August 2024.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in seven colours across six variants. Further, customers can choose from a 2.0-litre, NA petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 2.0-litre, NA petrol motor. Transmission options are limited to an e-CVT unit and a CVT unit, respectively.