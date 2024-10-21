2025 Jeep Meridian launched in India at Rs. 24.99 lakh

-Offered in four variants

-Gets a new five-seat version with the base variant

Jeep India has launched a mid-life update of the Meridian SUV with prices starting at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Meridian is being offered in five- and seven-seat guises across four variants, namely, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.

On the outside, the automaker has not made any changes to the new Meridian. It continues to get a similar fascia with a slat grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels in different patterns according to the version, and sleek LED taillamps.

As for the features, the new Meridian gets a handful of new tech including a Level 2 ADAS suite and more connectivity features. Other highlights include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and powered and ventilated front seats. Now, while the entry-level Longitude variant is only being offered in a five-seat guise, all other variants get a seven-seat layout as standard. Notably, the base variant also misses out on a few features such as powered and ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Mechanically, the updated Meridian continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Moreover, there are 4x2 and 4x4 versions on offer as before.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the updated Jeep Meridian:

Jeep Meridian Longitude (5-seater) – Rs. 24.99 lakh

Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus – Rs. 27.5 lakh

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) – Rs. 30.49 lakh

Jeep Meridian Overland – Rs. 36.49 lakh