    Mahindra 3XO diesel manual real-world mileage tested

    • Top-spec AX7L 1.5 diesel manual tested
    • Weighs 1,480kg

    Mahindra and Mahindra launched the 3XO, which is a facelifted version of the XUV300, but heavily revised inside out. In fact, it is the first in its segment to get a panoramic sunroof and also gets ADAS amongst many features. It is offered in three engine options, including two turbo-petrols and a diesel. We recently tested the latter oil-burner for a real-world mileage test and here's how it went.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Price and powertrain details

    First, let's mention the price and engine specifications. The diesel model starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the MX2 version and tops out at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7L version. (All prices ex-showroom). Like the XUV300, the diesel 3XO continues to get a 1.5-litre diesel unit producing 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options here include a six-speed AMT or a six-speed MT that we tested.

    Interior Dashboard

    City mileage

    In the city run, the 3XO was driven for 78.5km on our designated mileage testing route. It took up 6.38 litres of diesel resulting in a real-world mileage of 12.3kmpl which is not bad for a car that weighs close to 1.5 ton. The instrument cluster displayed a fuel efficiency of 13.5kmpl.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Highway mileage

    Out on the highway, the 3XO followed our other pre-defined route for 80.5km and returned a real-world fuel economy of 17.8kmpl. While it continued to show 20-22kmpl on the MID, the final displayed figure was 20.7kmpl. The 3XO has a fuel tank capacity of 42 litres giving it an average driving range of over 600km.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
