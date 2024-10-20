Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: All you need to know

Special edition for the festive season

Dealer-level accessory pack

Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of the Scorpio Classic called the Boss Edition. The variant gets special exterior and interior add-ons, which are not a part of the standard equipment. These do not come from the manufacturer, but can be purchased as accessory packs from authorised Mahindra dealerships where you will find the exact pricing and availability of the same.

Exterior

The SUV sports a blacked-out grille, dark chrome details outside, and fog lamp housing. Other details include dark chrome trim around the headlights, bonnet scoop, side indicators, taillamps, and rear reflectors. The vehicle also gets a rear guard with a black powder coating.

Interior

The Scorpio Boss Edition gets a beige interior with black leatherette upholstery. The cabin also comes with a Comfort Kit, which includes cushions and neck pillows for the front seats. These are embossed with the Mahindra logo, while the seats get 'Scorpio' engraved in the backrests. Customers opting for the mid-spec variants also get a rear-view camera.

Powertrain

The Scorpio Classic Boss Edition continues to carry over the current powertrain. It is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.