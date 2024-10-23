2025 Jeep Meridian prices: What else can you buy?

Updated Meridian is now available in five- and seven-seat guises

Configured with Level 2 ADAS

Introduction

The Jeep Meridan has finally been updated for 2024 and can now be had in five- and seven-seat guises. Jeep has also added a much-anticipated Level 2 ADAS package. Most importantly, the automaker has dropped the prices of the SUV, now giving it a standing chance against the competition.

Meridian pricing

The updated Jeep Meridian is being offered in four variants, across eight colour options and one diesel powertrain. The prices are as follows:

Jeep Meridian Longitude: Rs. 24.99 lakh Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus: Rs. 27.50 lakh Jeep Meridian Longitude AT Rs. 28. 49 lakh Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus AT Rs. 30. 49 lakh Jeep Meridian Limited(O): Rs. 30.49 lakh Jeep Meridian Limited(O) AT: Rs. 34.49 lakh Jeep Meridian Overland AT: Rs. 36.49 lakh Jeep Meridian Overland 4X4 AT: Rs. 38.49 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner arrives mid-way through the Meridian pricing pack and that’s despite the latter having a petrol MT option. For the price of the Jeep Meridian Overland AT 4X2 and Jeep Meridian Overland AT 4X4 variant, you can have the Toyota Fortuner 4X2 diesel MT and Toyota Fortuner 4X2 diesel AT. When looking at both the cars, we can see that the Fortuner is more expensive and is a bigger car but the Meridian has more features both in terms of comfort as well as driver assistance.

For the price of the entry-level MG Gloster, the Sharp seven-seat AT, you can have the top-spec Jeep Meridian Overland 4X4 AT. This is the most expensive Meridian that you can buy and has all the bells and whistles, including the newly added Level 2 ADAS. The most basic Gloster matches up to the Meridian in terms of features and is a bigger vehicle but the Meridian has 4X4, which the Gloster only gets when you move to a version that is priced well over Rs. 5 lakh more than the entry-level version.

With the drop in prices, the entire Hyundai Tucson range is a direct rival for the updated Jeep Meridian across both their price ranges. Both offer similar features inside and outside but the Tucson can be had as a petrol and it is only available as a five-seat model. What’s more, Hyundai’s diesel engine has a higher output both in terms of power and torque.