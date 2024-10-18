CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic festive-special Boss Edition introduced

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic festive-special Boss Edition introduced

    -Bits on the exterior and interior

    -Available with dealership-level fitment

    Mahindra dealerships are celebrating the festive season by offering a special ‘Boss Edition’ of the Scorpio Classic. With this new edition, the rugged SUV benefits from blacked-out elements inside out, including the fitment of dealer-level accessories.

    On the outside, the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition gets a dark chrome garnish on the front grille, bumper, bonnet scoop, fog lamp, side indicators, taillamps, rear reflectors, door handle, rear quarter glass, and headlamps. Moreover, the ORVMs get a dark chrome finish with a carbon fibre effect. Then there are rain visors for all the doors.

    On the inside, the special edition of the Scorpio Classic is equipped with black seat upholstery along with a comfort kit, which includes neck pillows and back cushions. With this edition, the SUV also gets a rear parking camera with a dynamic guidelines feature.

    Mechanically, there are no changes to the powertrain and gearbox options. As per the reports, this special edition is a limited-run series and the prices of the same will be explained in detail at Mahindra-authorised dealerships.

    Mahindra Scorpio
