Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Level 2 ADAS on offer

Deliveries to commence on 26 May, 2024

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh. The updated XUV 3XO offers a new design, more features and tech, and enhanced performance over its predecessor, the XUV 300.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had in MX1, MX2, MX3, MX2 Pro, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. As for the design, the face of the SUV is highlighted by C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the split LED headlamps, blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern, and a revised front bumper.

At the rear, the Tata Punch rival gets a full-width LED light bar connecting the LED taillamps, new ‘XUV 3XO’ lettering on the tailgate, roof rails, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and wider bumper with reflectors.

On the inside, the cabin of the XUV 3XO is a major step up from the previous iteration. The dashboard now resembles the XUV 400 with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument panel. Also on offer are features such as a new steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, leatherette seats, revised centre console, and rear AC vents. Moreover, the SUV also benefit from first-in-segment features such as a panoramic sunroof and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the XUV 3XO is equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit handle the transmission duties.

Powertrain Power Output 1.2-litre petrol 109bhp/200Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 129bhp/230Nm 1.5-litre diesel 115bhp/300Nm

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO:

MX1 – Rs. 7.49 lakh

MX2 Pro – Rs. 8.99 lakh

MX2 Pro AT – Rs. 9.99 lakh

MX3 - Rs. 9.49 lakh

AX5 - Rs. 10.69 lakh

AX5L MT - Rs. 11.99 lakh

AX5L AT - Rs. 13.49 lakh

AX7 - Rs. 12.49 lakh

AX7L - Rs. 13.99 lakh