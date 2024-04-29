New Mahindra XUV 3XO mileage revealed

The new XUV 3XO is offered with three engines

Gets segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially a facelifted version of the XUV300, can be booked starting from 15 May, while deliveries are scheduled to commence on 26 May.

The new XUV 3XO will be available with three engine options – 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo-petrol motor produces 109bhp and 200Nm, while the TGDi version generates 129bhp and 230Nm. Similarly, the diesel motor develops 115bhp and 300Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, AMT unit, and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The following are the version-wise ARAI-certified mileage figures.