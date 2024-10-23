CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV spotted testing together

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,318 Views
    Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV spotted testing together
    • Creta EV will arrive next year
    • Both cars could get the same battery pack options

    Even as EV sales are witnessing a slowdown across the globe, it isn’t stopping OEMs from bringing new models into the market. Fresh spy shots shared on the web reveal two upcoming EVs testing on Indian soil, namely the Carens EV and the Creta EV.

    Right Side View

    As seen in the images here, both cars were wearing heavy camouflage finished in a shade of black. Starting with the Creta EV, the upcoming Maruti eVX and Honda Elevate EV rival will be based on the facelifted iteration of the mid-size SUV launched earlier this year. Compared to the ICE version, the EV will get a set of new alloy wheels, clear lens LED taillights, and EV-specific coloured inserts. Inside too, changes could include a new gear lever, fresh upholstery, tweaked centre console, and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the Carens EV, the electric MPV will boast a set of new dual-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels. A good chunk of the exterior design will be carried over, while previous spy shots have confirmed the presence of a new fascia with an LED light bar, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and new LED taillights.

    The Creta EV will arrive early next year, with a debut expected to take place at the 2025 Auto Expo, also known as the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Meanwhile, the new Kia Carens EV is likely to arrive in the second half of next year. Powering both the models is likely to be a 55-60kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor returning a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge.

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2025 Jeep Meridian prices: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Rs. 3.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd OCT
    Volvo EX40
    Volvo EX40
    Rs. 56.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD eMax 7
    BYD eMax 7
    Rs. 26.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Maruti Dzire 2024

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Rs. 2.00 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda New Amaze
    Honda New Amaze

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV spotted testing together