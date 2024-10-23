Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV spotted testing together

Creta EV will arrive next year

Both cars could get the same battery pack options

Even as EV sales are witnessing a slowdown across the globe, it isn’t stopping OEMs from bringing new models into the market. Fresh spy shots shared on the web reveal two upcoming EVs testing on Indian soil, namely the Carens EV and the Creta EV.

As seen in the images here, both cars were wearing heavy camouflage finished in a shade of black. Starting with the Creta EV, the upcoming Maruti eVX and Honda Elevate EV rival will be based on the facelifted iteration of the mid-size SUV launched earlier this year. Compared to the ICE version, the EV will get a set of new alloy wheels, clear lens LED taillights, and EV-specific coloured inserts. Inside too, changes could include a new gear lever, fresh upholstery, tweaked centre console, and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

Coming to the Carens EV, the electric MPV will boast a set of new dual-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels. A good chunk of the exterior design will be carried over, while previous spy shots have confirmed the presence of a new fascia with an LED light bar, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and new LED taillights.

The Creta EV will arrive early next year, with a debut expected to take place at the 2025 Auto Expo, also known as the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Meanwhile, the new Kia Carens EV is likely to arrive in the second half of next year. Powering both the models is likely to be a 55-60kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor returning a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge.

Image Source