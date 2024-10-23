Scoop! Skoda Kodiaq RS spied

Could come to India next year

Expected to follow the regular Skoda Kodiaq will be an RS version of the car which has now been spied testing in the real world. If you remember, we published (exclusive) patent images of the Kodiaq RS earlier this year revealing its existence and future addition to the Kodiaq family.

The images reveal (and confirm) elements like the wheels, RS badging in the grille, the stance of the SUV and the large Skoda lettering on the rear hatch door. Also visible in the deal are chrome exhaust tips, connected tail lamps and red brake callipers.

There are no pictures of the cabin but from other RS models, we can afford a guess about things like RS badging in the headrests, contrast-coloured seat belts and some RS-specific changes to the instrument cluster. Since this is a Kodiaq, it’s not going to lose any of its three rows of practical and well-arranged spaces that Skoda is so well known for these days. The 2.0-litre TSI is expected to continue but with RS tuning for higher power and torque. An AT and 4X4 tech is expected to be standard for the RS family of cars.

In our previous stories, we had expressed doubts over the Kodiaq RS coming to India but now that we have spotted the regular version on test, it gives us hope that Skoda will get this performance here once it is launched. Skoda has always had superb luck with RS models as they bring them in limited numbers and sell them out equally fast!