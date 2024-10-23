CarWale
    AD

    Scoop! Skoda Kodiaq RS spied

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    4,953 Views
    Scoop! Skoda Kodiaq RS spied
    • Could come to India next year
    • 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol

    Expected to follow the regular Skoda Kodiaq will be an RS version of the car which has now been spied testing in the real world. If you remember, we published (exclusive) patent images of the Kodiaq RS earlier this year revealing its existence and future addition to the Kodiaq family.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Right Side View

    The images reveal (and confirm) elements like the wheels, RS badging in the grille, the stance of the SUV and the large Skoda lettering on the rear hatch door. Also visible in the deal are chrome exhaust tips, connected tail lamps and red brake callipers.

    There are no pictures of the cabin but from other RS models, we can afford a guess about things like RS badging in the headrests, contrast-coloured seat belts and some RS-specific changes to the instrument cluster. Since this is a Kodiaq, it’s not going to lose any of its three rows of practical and well-arranged spaces that Skoda is so well known for these days. The 2.0-litre TSI is expected to continue but with RS tuning for higher power and torque. An AT and 4X4 tech is expected to be standard for the RS family of cars.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    In our previous stories, we had expressed doubts over the Kodiaq RS coming to India but now that we have spotted the regular version on test, it gives us hope that Skoda will get this performance here once it is launched. Skoda has always had superb luck with RS models as they bring them in limited numbers and sell them out equally fast!

    Skoda New Kodiaq Image
    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Seven-seat BYD emax7 seeing higher demand
     Next 
    2025 Jeep Meridian prices: What else can you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda New Kodiaq Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Rs. 3.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd OCT
    Volvo EX40
    Volvo EX40
    Rs. 56.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD eMax 7
    BYD eMax 7
    Rs. 26.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Maruti Dzire 2024

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Rs. 2.00 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda New Amaze
    Honda New Amaze

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe