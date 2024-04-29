CarWale
    Toyota Rumion CNG bookings reopen in India!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Rumion CNG bookings reopen in India!
    • Offered in a single variant
    • Prices start at Rs. 11.39 lakh

    Last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motors halted the bookings of the CNG variant of the Rumion MPV in the country. The CNG-spec Rumion is offered in a sole S grade priced at Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has reopened the bookings for the same and launched a new automatic variant in G trim.

    With this update, the Toyota Rumion can be had with petrol and CNG options across three variants, S, G, and V, with manual and automatic gearboxes. It is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor which is shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox with a maximum power output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. As for the CNG version, the motor is tuned to produce 87bhp with an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11km/kg.

    In other news, the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has started reaching dealerships across the country. The crossover is available in five variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.73 lakh.

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Rumion Gallery

    Toyota Rumion Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.46 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.15 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.01 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.58 Lakh

