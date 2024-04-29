Toyota Rumion CNG bookings reopen in India!

Offered in a single variant

Prices start at Rs. 11.39 lakh

Last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motors halted the bookings of the CNG variant of the Rumion MPV in the country. The CNG-spec Rumion is offered in a sole S grade priced at Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has reopened the bookings for the same and launched a new automatic variant in G trim.

With this update, the Toyota Rumion can be had with petrol and CNG options across three variants, S, G, and V, with manual and automatic gearboxes. It is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor which is shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox with a maximum power output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. As for the CNG version, the motor is tuned to produce 87bhp with an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11km/kg.

