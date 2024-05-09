2024 Maruti Swift launched; prices in India start at Rs.6.49 lakh

Gets a new 1.2-litre Z Series engine

Available in nine colours across five variants

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the fourth generation Swift in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car gets a host of updates alongside a new petrol engine. Also up for offer are two custom accessory packages.

New Maruti Swift design

On the design front, the 2024 Swift features new front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, gloss black front grille, LED fog lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillights. There are two new colours too, namely Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Other colours include Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. Further, there are three dual-tone colours to choose from - Lustre Blue with Midnight Black roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof.

2024 Swift interior and features

The interior of the fourth-gen Swift comes equipped with a new dashboard with a Piano Black treatment and Satin Matte Silver inserts, asymmetric dials for the instrument console, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen system, and cruise control. Additionally, it receives a wireless charger, wireless phone mirroring, Suzuki Connect, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats, keyless entry, six airbags, ESP, brake assist, three-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats, and a reverse parking camera.

New-gen Swift engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Swift gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine that is tuned to develop 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from five variants, namely LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

All-new Swift prices

The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the all-new Maruti Swift: