CarWale
    AD

    2024 Maruti Swift launched; prices in India start at Rs.6.49 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    123,839 Views
    2024 Maruti Swift launched; prices in India start at Rs.6.49 lakh
    • Gets a new 1.2-litre Z Series engine
    • Available in nine colours across five variants

    Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the fourth generation Swift in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car gets a host of updates alongside a new petrol engine. Also up for offer are two custom accessory packages.

    New Maruti Swift design

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    On the design front, the 2024 Swift features new front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, gloss black front grille, LED fog lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillights. There are two new colours too, namely Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Other colours include Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. Further, there are three dual-tone colours to choose from - Lustre Blue with Midnight Black roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof.

    2024 Swift interior and features

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The interior of the fourth-gen Swift comes equipped with a new dashboard with a Piano Black treatment and Satin Matte Silver inserts, asymmetric dials for the instrument console, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen system, and cruise control. Additionally, it receives a wireless charger, wireless phone mirroring, Suzuki Connect, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats, keyless entry, six airbags, ESP, brake assist, three-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats, and a reverse parking camera.

    New-gen Swift engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Swift gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine that is tuned to develop 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from five variants, namely LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

    All-new Swift prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the all-new Maruti Swift:

    VariantPrice
    LXiRs. 6.49 lakh
    VXiRs. 7.29 lakh
    VXi AGSRS. 7.79 lakh
    VXi(O)Rs. 7.56 lakh
    VXi (O) AGSRs. 8.06 lakh
    ZXiRs. 8.29 lakh
    ZXi AGSRs. 8.79 lakh
    ZXi+Rs. 8.99 lakh
    ZXi+ AGSRs. 9.49 lakh
    ZXi+ dual-toneRs. 9.14 lakh
    ZXi+ AGS dual-toneRs. 9.64 lakh
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at Rs. 62.6 lakh
     Next 
    New Maruti Swift India launch: Live Updates

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.67 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.86 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.85 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Maruti Swift launched; prices in India start at Rs.6.49 lakh