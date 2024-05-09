BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at Rs. 62.6 lakh

Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine

Zero to 100kmph in 6.2 seconds

BMW India has launched a new variant for the 3 Series Gran Limousine, the M Sport Pro Edition. The luxury sedan is locally produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai. Priced at Rs. 62.6 lakh, the car is available in the 330Li petrol variant.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is available in four metallic colours – white, grey, black, and blue. Inside, M Headliner Anthracite upholstery is offered as standard on this new M Sport Pro edition. The car gets a more aggressive look thanks to the blacked-out kidney grille, dark tint around the headlamps, and a rear diffuser which is painted in glossy black. Inside, the new features include illuminated door sill plates, M Headliner Anthracite upholstery, and additional ambient lighting in the form of illuminated contour strips on the back of the front seats.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine makes 258bhp and a torque of 400Nm between 1,550 and 4,400rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 6.2 seconds.Other than the abovementioned cosmetic upgrades, the M Sport Pro Edition is identical to the regular 3 Series Gran Limousine, which continues to be positioned as the long wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. The Gran Limousine version received its first update around a year ago after its launch back in January 2021. At the time, it featured a new front end along with an improved cabin.