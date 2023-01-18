BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Driven: Now in Pictures

CarWale

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    BMW has launched the mid-life update for the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India for a price of Rs 57.90 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 59.50 lakh for the diesel one (both prices are ex-showroom). We have driven the long-wheelbase 3 Series in the latter guise, so let us take a detailed look at it through our pictures.  

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Left Front Three Quarter

    Changes seen over the pre-LCI version include a newer headlamp setup which is sleeker and more aggressive than before, a sharper-looking bumper design and a larger air intake below the kidney grille.

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Right Side View

    The 18-inch alloy wheels are new and are wrapped in 225/45 profile tyres upfront and 255/40 section at the rear. The rear gets minimal changes but we like the dual-exhaust tips sticking out on either side of the redesigned bumpers.  

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Dashboard

    The biggest change comes inside the cabin with BMW’s newest ‘curved display’. It integrates a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display in a floating wide-screen setup and runs the newest OS8 of the iDrive interface. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Instrument Cluster

    Even the characteristic gearlever seen on all BMWs in the last decade or so has been replaced with a toggle-switch type gear selector. Both the versions launched in India are available only in the M Sport variant, so it gets all the goodies of the M-package.  

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Infotainment System

    Part of the update includes a massive panoramic sunroof. Apart from it, you also get the usual creature comforts like three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon stereo system, and parking assistance.  

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Right Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain choices include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol that develops 255bhp and 400Nm apart from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel making 188bhp and 400Nm. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Left Rear Three Quarter

    Read the detailed First Drive Review of the 320Ld Gran Limousine

    Also watch:

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    ₹ 57.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
