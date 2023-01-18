BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Driven: Now in Pictures

BMW has launched the mid-life update for the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India for a price of Rs 57.90 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 59.50 lakh for the diesel one (both prices are ex-showroom). We have driven the long-wheelbase 3 Series in the latter guise, so let us take a detailed look at it through our pictures.

Changes seen over the pre-LCI version include a newer headlamp setup which is sleeker and more aggressive than before, a sharper-looking bumper design and a larger air intake below the kidney grille.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are new and are wrapped in 225/45 profile tyres upfront and 255/40 section at the rear. The rear gets minimal changes but we like the dual-exhaust tips sticking out on either side of the redesigned bumpers.

The biggest change comes inside the cabin with BMW’s newest ‘curved display’. It integrates a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display in a floating wide-screen setup and runs the newest OS8 of the iDrive interface.

Even the characteristic gearlever seen on all BMWs in the last decade or so has been replaced with a toggle-switch type gear selector. Both the versions launched in India are available only in the M Sport variant, so it gets all the goodies of the M-package.

Part of the update includes a massive panoramic sunroof. Apart from it, you also get the usual creature comforts like three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon stereo system, and parking assistance.

Powertrain choices include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol that develops 255bhp and 400Nm apart from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel making 188bhp and 400Nm. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Pictures by Kapil Angane