    Spec Comparison: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    BMW has launched the new and updated 3 Series in its long wheelbase version. Called the 3 Series Gran Limousine, it is available in both petrol and diesel specifications and is priced at Rs 57.90 lakh and Rs 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. We take a look at how it stacks up against the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which is also available with both petrol and diesel derivatives.  

    Design and Dimension 

    Appearance-wise, the 3 Series Gran Limousine gets redesigned touches to the fascia with a sleeker headlamp unit and an aggressive bumper design. It also sits on newly-designed 18-inch wheels and at the back, the re-profiled bumper houses dual-exhaust tips sticking out on either side. Since it is available in only the M Sport guise, the 3 GL is now much more attractive looking than before. Its real estate measures – 4819x1827x1441 mm with a wheelbase of 2961 mm and a ground clearance of 135 mm. 

    In comparison, the new-gen C-Class has a dimension of 4751x1820x1437 mm and offers a wheelbase of 2865mm. This is the fifth generation of the C and it prefers itself to be called ‘Baby S’ as it offers a similar design and opulence both inside and out. You can also opt for the new C in the AMG Line, which adds aggressive-looking splitters, sportier-looking alloys and diffusers to the C’s now dynamic stance.  

    Interior and Features

    Where the 3 GL adopts the newest ‘curved display’ BMW offers in more expensive models, the C-Class gets the 12.3-inch portrait-oriented display stacked on the centre console which debuted in the S-Class. It’s integrated with the newest MBUX system which can be controlled via the touchscreen, touchpad on the console or through the steering wheel. Similarly, BMW’s display integrates the newest OperatingSystem8 for the iDrive which is much more modern and has all the new-age connectivity features. 

    In terms of features, both these sedans offer everything you’d expect from the premium segment they belong to and some more. So you get a panoramic sunroof, digitally-advanced headlamps and tail lamps, all-digital screens with connectivity suites, wireless phone charging, inbuilt navigation, electric front seats with memory function, a premium sound system (Burmester in C-Class and  Harman Kardon in the 3 GL) and drive modes along with various other driver-assist features. The 3 GL offers three-zone climate control compared to the two-zone you get in the C-Class. 

    Engine and Gearbox 

    Both the C-Class and the 3 Series Gran Limousine offer a petrol and diesel engine option. In the newer 3 Series GL, the powertrain remains unchanged over the pre-facelift version. So you have a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 255bhp and 400Nm in the 330i guise. The 320d diesel is also a 2.0-litre four-cylinder with an output of 188bhp and 400Nm. Both the engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard sending all the firepower to the rear wheels only. 

    Similarly, in the C-Class, you get a 1.5-litre petrol in the C200 making 203bhp and 300Nm. Meanwhile, the C220d gets a 2.0-litre diesel making 197bhp and 440Nm. On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz is also offering the C300d as the range-topping diesel which punches out 262bhp/550Nm. All three powertrains get a nine-speed automatic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard.  

