    Mercedes-Benz lineup’s waiting period reduced in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mercedes-Benz lineup’s waiting period reduced in India

    - A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class have the lowest waiting period

    - G-Wagon and GLS Maybach command the maximum waiting time

    Mercedes-Benz India recently launched its most powerful sedan, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the county. And along with that, the carmaker has also revealed the latest waiting period for its portfolio. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the lowest waiting period, models including A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class demand up to three months of delivery time. Then, the GLE, GLS, and S-Class have a waiting period of two to six months. Meanwhile, higher-end vehicles, such as the G-Wagon and the GLS Maybach, command a waiting period of eight to 16 months from the day of booking.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, the EV lineup of Mercedes-Benz, which includes the EQB, EQC, EQS 580, and EQS 53 AMG have a waiting period ranging from two months to six months.

    Recently, Mercedes launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India at a price of Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). 

