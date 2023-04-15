Mercedes-Benz lineup’s waiting period reduced in India

- A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class have the lowest waiting period

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched its most powerful sedan, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the county. And along with that, the carmaker has also revealed the latest waiting period for its portfolio.

Starting with the lowest waiting period, models including A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class demand up to three months of delivery time. Then, the GLE, GLS, and S-Class have a waiting period of two to six months. Meanwhile, higher-end vehicles, such as the G-Wagon and the GLS Maybach, command a waiting period of eight to 16 months from the day of booking.

Moreover, the EV lineup of Mercedes-Benz, which includes the EQB, EQC, EQS 580, and EQS 53 AMG have a waiting period ranging from two months to six months.

Recently, Mercedes launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India at a price of Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).