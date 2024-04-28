Mahindra XUV 3XO to be launched in India tomorrow

To get first-in-segment panoramic sunroof

Mahindra will finally reveal the much-awaited XUV 3XO along with its prices tomorrow, 29 April, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has released multiple teasers revealing information regarding the features and fuel efficiency. Moreover, we recently revealed the new variants‘ nomenclature of the upcoming XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will likely be offered in the MX, AX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 trim levels with Luxury Pack and Pro versions. Coming to the features, the SUV will come loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, revised centre console, wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Then, it will also come equipped with a 360-degree surround camera, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will likely continue with the same powertrain option as its predecessor. Recently, the carmaker revealed the fuel efficiency and performance figures in a teaser. The SUV is said to offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.1kmpl with a zero to 60kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.