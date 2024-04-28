CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO to be launched in India tomorrow

    Mahindra XUV 3XO to be launched in India tomorrow
    • To get first-in-segment panoramic sunroof
    • Will be offered with petrol and diesel engines

    Mahindra will finally reveal the much-awaited XUV 3XO along with its prices tomorrow, 29 April, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has released multiple teasers revealing information regarding the features and fuel efficiency. Moreover, we recently revealed the new variants‘ nomenclature of the upcoming XUV 3XO.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO will likely be offered in the MX, AX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 trim levels with Luxury Pack and Pro versions. Coming to the features, the SUV will come loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, revised centre console, wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Then, it will also come equipped with a 360-degree surround camera, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and ADAS suite.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will likely continue with the same powertrain option as its predecessor. Recently, the carmaker revealed the fuel efficiency and performance figures in a teaser. The SUV is said to offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.1kmpl with a zero to 60kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
