New LWB VW Tiguan debuts in China; Expected in India next year

Likely to be called the Tayron

Petrol power only

New Tiguan long wheelbase

Volkswagen is expected to re-enter the three-row SUV market sometime in 2025 with the car you see in the story. Called the Tiguan L, a long-wheelbase version of the recently updated Euro-spec Tiguan, made at this point specifically for the Chinese market.

Design highlights and features

As expected it picks up all the design cues of the new Tiguan that comprises the sharper headlamps, bigger bumpers and new wheels. The added length is of course most visible in the profile where the D-pillar flows quite sharply into the back of the vehicle. While the regular Tiguan measures in at 4.54 metres with a wheelbase of 2.6 metres while the LWB Tiguan comes in at 4.75- meters and a wheelbase of 2.71 meters, putting it right on the threshold of a properly usable third row.

The interior is mostly the same as the standard wheelbase Tiguan but with three digital displays, though it's unclear if the three screens will be offered for the Indian market. Other bits include the new VW steering, new centre console and gear dial. The Chinese market gets quite a few goodies like connected car technology, level-2 ADAS, powered front seats, 360-degree cameras and HUD. All of these will come to India sans the level-2 ADAS.

India-spec powertrain

There is a host of engine options globally ranging from regular petrol and diesel to a hybrid petrol but India is only expected to get the 2.0-litre TSI petrol. It produces 217bhp and is mated to a seven-speed DSG and 4MOTION AWD.

Arrival in India

On the India front, there are expected to be two major developments. The first is that it will be locally assembled alongside the next-gen Kodiaq and regular Tiguan. Pricing is expected to be closer to 60 lakh and going by VW’s past strategies, it's expected to offer the car in multiple buyer batches to keep the excitement going.

