New-gen Volkswagen Tiguan scores five-star in Euro NCAP crash tests

The new Euro NCAP crash test results show that the latest generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has scored five stars. Using accident prevention technologies in the new Tiguan has helped it score 83 per cent in adult occupant protection, 88 per cent in protecting child occupants, and 84 per cent in keeping vulnerable road users safe.

The VW Tiguan is the third-gen model in the international market and gets various electronic aids along with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). There is an exit warning system that prevents the occupant from opening the door when it detects a bicycle, scooter, or any other vehicle approaching from behind. Then, the SUV is equipped with side airbags to boost the rear passenger compartment safety.

The near-perfect scores in the Euro NCAP crash tests are commendable as the revised tests enforced last year are more stringent. The Tiguan meets all the safety requirements and it will be interesting to see when this third-gen car will make it to India. The previous generation is currently on sale in India as a petrol model and the new one will continue to be the same. It will come to the country via the locally assembled route and shall be one of the safest cars in its segment.