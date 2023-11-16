Discount offers of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh on Volkswagen cars in November 2023

- Tiguan gets the highest discount
- All offers applicable till 30 November, 2023
Volkswagen India has announced discount offers across its entire line-up. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits. Let’s take a detailed look at the model-wise offers that are applicable till the end of this month.
Volkswagen Taigun (Discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh)
|Offers
|Amount
|Exchange and loyalty benefits
|Up to Rs. 60,000
|Cash benefits
|Up to Rs. 60,000
|Total
|Rs. 1,00,000
The Taigun goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.
Volkswagen Virtus (Discounts of up to Rs. 80,000)
|Offers
|Amount
|Cash benefits
|Up to Rs. 40,000
|Exchange and loyalty benefits
|Up to Rs. 40,000
|Total
|Rs. 80,000
The Virtus can be had in Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line variants. It is available in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The price of Virtus starts from 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Tiguan (Discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh)
|Offers
|Amount
|Cash benefit
|Up to Rs. 75,000
|Exchange bonus
|Up to Rs. 75,000
|Corporate discount
|Up to Rs. 1 lakh
|Special benefit
|Up to Rs. 84,000
|Four year SVP
|Worth Rs. 86,000
|Total
|Rs. 4,20,000
The Tiguan is offered in a single Elegance variant that is priced at Rs. 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).