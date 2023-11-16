Discount offers of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh on Volkswagen cars in November 2023

Tiguan gets the highest discount

All offers applicable till 30 November, 2023

Volkswagen India has announced discount offers across its entire line-up. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits. Let’s take a detailed look at the model-wise offers that are applicable till the end of this month.

Volkswagen Taigun (Discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh)

Offers Amount Exchange and loyalty benefits Up to Rs. 60,000 Cash benefits Up to Rs. 60,000 Total Rs. 1,00,000

The Taigun goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.

Volkswagen Virtus (Discounts of up to Rs. 80,000)

Offers Amount Cash benefits Up to Rs. 40,000 Exchange and loyalty benefits Up to Rs. 40,000 Total Rs. 80,000

The Virtus can be had in Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line variants. It is available in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The price of Virtus starts from 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan (Discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh)

Offers Amount Cash benefit Up to Rs. 75,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 75,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs. 1 lakh Special benefit Up to Rs. 84,000 Four year SVP Worth Rs. 86,000 Total Rs. 4,20,000

The Tiguan is offered in a single Elegance variant that is priced at Rs. 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).