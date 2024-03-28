CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen GT Plus Sport editions: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,432 Views
    Volkswagen GT Plus Sport editions: All you need to know

    Volkswagen India recently wrapped up its Annual Brand Conference 2024. Showcased at this event was not just the ID.4 EV, but also two GT Plus Sport special editions that will be launched in the coming months. Let us take a closer look at the latter in this article.

    Earlier this month, we brought you exclusive details of one of the new variants of the Taigun, called the Sport range. This includes two versions, namely GT Plus and GT Line, which will be powered by the standard 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre TSI petrol engines, respectively. Customers will also be able to choose from manual and automatic transmissions. While we wait for the prices to be announced next month, let us understand what makes these versions special. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the GT Line arrive in the form of darkened LED headlamps, dark chrome door handles, and GT Line badging in red. Further, it gets blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, grille, diffuser, TSI badging, trapezoidal wings, roof rails, window lines, and more.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, you’ll notice changes such as black upholstery with grey stitching, black headliner, steering wheel with grey stitching, and black inserts for the roof lamp housing sun visors and grab handles.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Moving on to the GT Plus, which, as we mentioned previously, is offered only with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, is equipped with all the features available in the GT Line. Additionally, it receives a Carbon Steel Grey roof, red brake callipers at the front, black fender badges, red stitching alongside the black upholstery, Sport steering wheel, and the GT logo embroidered on the front seat backrest.

    You can also choose from seven hues, namely Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, and Lava Blue, irrespective of the variant choice.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The other special edition is the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport concept. Although the automaker terms it as a concept, the car showcased was a complete production-ready unit, and we expect VW to roll out this offering in the coming months.

    This upcoming version of the Virtus will be powered only by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual will be given a miss, and the sole transmission will be a seven-speed DSG unit.

    Notable changes over the regular Virtus will include darkened headlamps, Carbon Steel Grey roof, red GT branding on the grille, dark chrome door handles, red brake callipers at the front, glossy black finish for certain elements, black interior theme with grey stitching, aluminium pedals, glossy black inserts, and red accents.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    EXCLUSIVE! Kia Sonet to get two new entry-level variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2107 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2952 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 43.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 45.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 9.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 32.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.68 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.66 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.36 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.33 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.49 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2107 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2952 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen GT Plus Sport editions: All you need to know