Volkswagen GT Plus Sport editions: All you need to know

Volkswagen India recently wrapped up its Annual Brand Conference 2024. Showcased at this event was not just the ID.4 EV, but also two GT Plus Sport special editions that will be launched in the coming months. Let us take a closer look at the latter in this article.

Earlier this month, we brought you exclusive details of one of the new variants of the Taigun, called the Sport range. This includes two versions, namely GT Plus and GT Line, which will be powered by the standard 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre TSI petrol engines, respectively. Customers will also be able to choose from manual and automatic transmissions. While we wait for the prices to be announced next month, let us understand what makes these versions special.

Exterior highlights of the GT Line arrive in the form of darkened LED headlamps, dark chrome door handles, and GT Line badging in red. Further, it gets blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, grille, diffuser, TSI badging, trapezoidal wings, roof rails, window lines, and more.

Inside, you’ll notice changes such as black upholstery with grey stitching, black headliner, steering wheel with grey stitching, and black inserts for the roof lamp housing sun visors and grab handles.

Moving on to the GT Plus, which, as we mentioned previously, is offered only with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, is equipped with all the features available in the GT Line. Additionally, it receives a Carbon Steel Grey roof, red brake callipers at the front, black fender badges, red stitching alongside the black upholstery, Sport steering wheel, and the GT logo embroidered on the front seat backrest.

You can also choose from seven hues, namely Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, and Lava Blue, irrespective of the variant choice.

The other special edition is the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport concept. Although the automaker terms it as a concept, the car showcased was a complete production-ready unit, and we expect VW to roll out this offering in the coming months.

This upcoming version of the Virtus will be powered only by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual will be given a miss, and the sole transmission will be a seven-speed DSG unit.

Notable changes over the regular Virtus will include darkened headlamps, Carbon Steel Grey roof, red GT branding on the grille, dark chrome door handles, red brake callipers at the front, glossy black finish for certain elements, black interior theme with grey stitching, aluminium pedals, glossy black inserts, and red accents.