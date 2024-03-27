EXCLUSIVE! Kia Sonet to get two new entry-level variants

Both variants to get a sunroof

Available in petrol and diesel guise

Kia India is updating its lineup with new variants along with added features to attract more sales. We recently revealed that the automaker has revised the lineup of the Carens and Seltos with new trim levels. Now, we have got details regarding the changes which are being made to the variant list of its entry-level SUV, the Sonet.

The Kia Sonet will receive two new variants, namely, HTE (O) and HTK (O), across petrol and diesel engine options. The biggest highlight of both the variants will be the inclusion of an electrically adjustable sunroof. With this, customers will get the option of a sunroof in the lower variants. Moreover, apart from this, the HTK (O) trim will also get features such as LED-connected taillamps, automatic climate control, and rear defogger.

Currently, the Sonet can be had in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Under the hood, the Tata Nexon rival is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Customers can configure these motors with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.