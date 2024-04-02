Kia Sonet HTK (O) variant arrives at dealership

Gets sunroof, automatic climate control, and more

Available in petrol and diesel guise

We recently brought exclusive information about the upcoming variants of the Sonet SUV and now the new variants HTE (O) and HTK (O) have started reaching dealerships across the country. The prices for the same start at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet has recently received two new variants called HTE (O) and HTK (O) in petrol manual and diesel manual guise. With this, the Kia Sonet can be had in nine variants, namely, HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line.

Now, the variant in question is the HTK (O) which now benefits from a handful of features such as an electrically adjustable sunroof, connected LED taillamps, rear defogger, and automatic climate control as part of the update package.

Mechanically, the Kia Sonet is powered by three powertrain options - a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These motors can be customised with multiple gearbox options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, iMT, six-speed automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants: