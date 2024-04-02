CarWale
    Kia Sonet HTK (O) variant arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Gets sunroof, automatic climate control, and more
    • Available in petrol and diesel guise

    We recently brought exclusive information about the upcoming variants of the Sonet SUV and now the new variants HTE (O) and HTK (O) have started reaching dealerships across the country. The prices for the same start at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Kia Sonet Right Side View

    The Kia Sonet has recently received two new variants called HTE (O) and HTK (O) in petrol manual and diesel manual guise. With this, the Kia Sonet can be had in nine variants, namely, HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line.

    Kia Sonet Sunroof/Moonroof

    Now, the variant in question is the HTK (O) which now benefits from a handful of features such as an electrically adjustable sunroof, connected LED taillamps, rear defogger, and automatic climate control as part of the update package.

    Kia Sonet Rear View

    Mechanically, the Kia Sonet is powered by three powertrain options - a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These motors can be customised with multiple gearbox options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, iMT, six-speed automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants:

    New VariantsPrices
    HTE (O) Petrol Rs. 8.19 lakh
    HTK (O) PetrolRs. 9.25 lakh
    Kia Sonet [2024-2024] Image
    Kia Sonet [2024-2024]
